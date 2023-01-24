Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Volume Hits $26.73 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $113.89 million and $26.73 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00018217 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00051939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 136% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000249 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018024 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00222812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.22946519 USD and is up 7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $27,342,452.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.