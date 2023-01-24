Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $40.37 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00080455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00057531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025548 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,074,911 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.