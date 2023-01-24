Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,126 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after buying an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after buying an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 67.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,772,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.43. 331,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,506. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.35. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.20 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.