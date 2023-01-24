Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $163.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $105,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $119,567.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $105,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.