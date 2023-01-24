Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.32.

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.2 %

OVV traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

