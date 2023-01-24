West Family Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,797 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KGI Securities cut Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

