West Family Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canon by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canon in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 156.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CAJ. Macquarie lowered Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Canon Trading Down 0.4 %

CAJ opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

