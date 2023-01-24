West Family Investments Inc. Has $378,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

