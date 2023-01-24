West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE WFG opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 70,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

