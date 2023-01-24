Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s (WMC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of WMC opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.52. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a quick ratio of 628.35 and a current ratio of 628.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -9.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,169,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,412,837 shares during the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Stories

