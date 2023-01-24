Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,675,000 after acquiring an additional 284,863 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,401,000 after buying an additional 30,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after buying an additional 2,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.