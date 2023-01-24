Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,675,000 after acquiring an additional 284,863 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,401,000 after buying an additional 30,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after buying an additional 2,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.
Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
