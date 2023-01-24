Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $30,116.13 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

