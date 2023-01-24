Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF) Trading Down 4.7%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOLF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.21 and last traded at $81.66. Approximately 1,752,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,257,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

