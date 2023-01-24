Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Woolworths Trading Up 5.9 %
WLWHY opened at $4.56 on Friday. Woolworths has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $4.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.
About Woolworths
