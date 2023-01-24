WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $303.25 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $303.25 million and $5.83 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.85 or 0.01365041 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006674 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015519 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00030350 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.57 or 0.01681356 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.03035414 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $18.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

