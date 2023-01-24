Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Hits $0.0623

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.34 billion and approximately $1.91 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06283337 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,937,363.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

