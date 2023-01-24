XML Financial LLC Purchases 152,584 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 547.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,584 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 253.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,678 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,602,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,620,053. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $250.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

