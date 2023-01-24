XML Financial LLC Purchases 9,324 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 449,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,482. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.84.

