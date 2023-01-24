XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0065

XYO (XYO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $83.95 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000229 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00221616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00667572 USD and is up 5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,813,510.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

