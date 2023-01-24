YES WORLD (YES) Price Hits $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. YES WORLD has a market cap of $13.84 million and $1.98 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YES WORLD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00410707 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.42 or 0.28827904 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00589650 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YES WORLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YES WORLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.