Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,950,628.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,212 shares of company stock worth $14,070,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.90.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $729.56. 19,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $779.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $732.24 and its 200-day moving average is $689.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

