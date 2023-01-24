Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $10.83 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

