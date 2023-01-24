Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

MU stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.27. 665,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,009,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

