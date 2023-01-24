ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Cap of $458,600.36

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $458,600.36 and $31.91 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00205556 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00073567 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00047496 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002400 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

