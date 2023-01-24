ZEDXION Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.00 Billion (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. ZEDXION has a market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $1.74 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00410726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,628.52 or 0.28829938 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00590646 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION’s launch date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

