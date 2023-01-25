Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $343.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

