Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.84 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.67 EPS.

APH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.36. 3,880,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.82.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

