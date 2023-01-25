Augur Tops One Day Volume of $5.06 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $5.90 or 0.00025480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $64.87 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Augur Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
