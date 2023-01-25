Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.08.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. 2,264,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,505. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

