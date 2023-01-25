Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.26-0.33 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. 2,264,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

