Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 45.9% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $11.88 or 0.00051243 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 45.9% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $385.93 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029941 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000216 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018004 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00218892 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,181.45 or 1.00024043 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,074 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,407,074.25020455 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.07076054 USD and is down -8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $327,810,228.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.