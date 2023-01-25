Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $438-448 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.07 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.51-5.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. 741,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,278. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $105.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 157,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 7,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,512,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 334,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 63,688 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.