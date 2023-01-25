Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion. Celestica also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

CLS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. 670,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Celestica has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CLS shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 154.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Celestica during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Celestica by 1,912.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

