Comparing Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) and Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Skye Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences -169.92% -41.76% -21.68% Skye Bioscience N/A -922.06% -194.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Skye Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences $23.44 million 10.39 -$50.33 million ($1.79) -4.47 Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -$8.52 million ($0.03) -0.75

Risk and Volatility

Skye Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpine Immune Sciences. Alpine Immune Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skye Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skye Bioscience has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpine Immune Sciences and Skye Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Skye Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 97.25%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than Skye Bioscience.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Skye Bioscience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in drug design. Its product pipeline includes SBI-100 and SBI-200. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

