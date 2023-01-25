CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Major Shareholder Donald G. Basile Sells 183,002 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 183,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $1,076,051.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,708,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,526.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of CMPOW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,279. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.