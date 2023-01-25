Compound USD Coin Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Compound USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $918.59 million and $6.33 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

