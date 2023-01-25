Creditcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $8.30 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002398 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $115.38 million and $8.30 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000982 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00012983 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

