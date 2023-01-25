Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.58-$7.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.75.
CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.14.
NYSE CCI traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $145.47. 1,669,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97.
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
