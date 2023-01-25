CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,031,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,439,256. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get CSX alerts:

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,874,000 after buying an additional 350,442 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 35.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,241,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,386,000 after purchasing an additional 843,223 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.