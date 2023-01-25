DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17.78

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $909,951.07 and approximately $17.78 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00223252 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00103126 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00058827 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00035862 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004356 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,889,094 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.