Dero 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $103,213.27 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.93 or 0.00021249 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $65.27 million and $103,213.27 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,213.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00384523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00749260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00094476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00571517 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00180678 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,233,104 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

