DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC) Head-To-Head Comparison

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) and Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Pine Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -37.69% -160.42% -37.28% Pine Technology Acquisition N/A -76.32% 4.24%

Risk and Volatility

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pine Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pine Technology Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Pine Technology Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $1.84, suggesting a potential upside of 162.54%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Pine Technology Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Pine Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Pine Technology Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $147.59 million 0.46 -$53.67 million ($0.76) -0.92 Pine Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A

Pine Technology Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Summary

DIRTT Environmental Solutions beats Pine Technology Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

