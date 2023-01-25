Ethereum Classic Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $21.94 or 0.00094449 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $229.57 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,224.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00384428 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015439 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.77 or 0.00748218 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00570507 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00180564 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00196156 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,105,381 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
