G999 Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2,160.46 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

