GXChain (GXC) Price Up 4.4% This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. GXChain has a total market cap of $33.68 million and $1,333.83 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009510 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005273 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

