HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $68.37 Million

HI (HI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $68.37 million and $597,144.14 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00051932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00219792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02487147 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $671,216.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.