Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,793.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Marcus Schulz sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $75,120.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marcus Schulz sold 258 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $5,660.52.

On Thursday, November 10th, Marcus Schulz sold 40 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $926.40.

On Friday, October 28th, Marcus Schulz sold 400 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $8,704.00.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 198,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

