International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

IBM traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,744,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered International Business Machines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.30.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

