Jet Protocol (JET) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.29 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.29 million and $61,802.21 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00852753 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $47,851.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

