Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $95.12 million and approximately $2,139.87 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

